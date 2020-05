Wendell Harold Speights, 80, of Bryant, passed away Thursday, May 7. He was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Conway. Wendell retired from Alcoa as a boiler operator and was a former Mason.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Jessie Jewell Speights; his wife, Judy Speights; and a sister, JoAnn Riggins.He is survived by his three sons, Wendell C. Speights, Chris Speights (Shannon) and Curtis Speights (Marilyn); a brother, Jim Speights; two sisters, Lillian Hogue and Yvonne Mills; three grandchildren, Brittney Carrington (Hunter), Blake Speights and Celina Champion (Austin); two great-grandchildren, Charlie Champion and Everlee Carrington; and extended family members, Alan and Verina Ditalo and children Donovan and Maddox, Tommy Fejarang and children Nature Saylor and Journey, and Journey Rose Beck.Private service will be held at a later date.Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.