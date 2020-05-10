Wendell Harold Speights, 80, of Bryant, passed away Thursday, May 7. He was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Conway. Wendell retired from Alcoa as a boiler operator and was a former Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee and Jessie Jewell Speights; his wife, Judy Speights; and a sister, JoAnn Riggins.
He is survived by his three sons, Wendell C. Speights, Chris Speights (Shannon) and Curtis Speights (Marilyn); a brother, Jim Speights; two sisters, Lillian Hogue and Yvonne Mills; three grandchildren, Brittney Carrington (Hunter), Blake Speights and Celina Champion (Austin); two great-grandchildren, Charlie Champion and Everlee Carrington; and extended family members, Alan and Verina Ditalo and children Donovan and Maddox, Tommy Fejarang and children Nature Saylor and Journey, and Journey Rose Beck.
Private service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 10 to May 31, 2020.