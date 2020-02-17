|
|
William John "Bill" Middleton, aged 52, left this world to be with his Savior on February 13, 2020, at 6:49 pm, at his home, with his wife beside him. A true warrior, he lost his battle with metastatic esophageal cancer after a year-long battle.
Bill is a member of Celebration Baptist Church in Haskell.
Born on Feb. 11, 1968, Bill is the son of William Earl (Clapper) Middleton and Rosemary (Golden) Middleton of Banning, California. He is the paternal grandson of Loren Earl Middleton and Roxie (Helsley) Middleton & Charles Clapper, Jr. and Emma Viola (Yothers) Clapper and the maternal grandson of Vincent (Macri) Golden and Evangeline Juanita (Hurtado) Golden.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He leaves behind his wife Deborah (Smart) Middleton of Haskell; his children … Joshua Helton of Haskell, Jessica (Helton) Talbert (Aubrey) of Haskell and Jarrod Robinson, of Benton; his grandchildren … Cameron Walker of Benton, Brody McGinty, and Kynley Helton of Haskell; three brothers … Tony Middleton, Mike Middleton (Linda) and Kurt Gomma, all of California; and his special "Aunt" Geri Grundvig of Florida; along with nieces and nephews … Tony Middleton, Jr. (Jade), Amonique Middleton, Alexzandra Middleton, and Geno Middleton, Brandon Gomma (Marissa), and Matthew Gomma (Kimberly) all of California; and two great-nieces, Leah and Rileyann, and one great-nephew, Axell. Bill also leaves behind many extended family members … Uncles, Aunts and Cousins, and a vast family heritage, written about and published in history books. Though his and Deborah's genealogy research, he learned that several direct ancestors from his mother's line were members of the expeditions from Mexico to settle the territory of California, specifically establishing the Los Angeles area of California.
Bill was born and raised in Banning, California, and lived there until moving to Shirley, Arkansas, in 2001 to be with his Dad. In 2008, he moved to Saline County, Arkansas, where he made his home. Bill had been working for six years at Bryant Street Department, when he was diagnosed with stage 3 Esophageal Cancer in December 2018.
After treatment and surgery, he had survived cancer and returned to work for several months. In October 2019, he became sick again and learned that his cancer had returned. With every new diagnosis, treatment, and surgery, he never lost his strong spirit of survival!
Bill was always seen with a smile, never met a stranger, and loved helping people! He was a laborer by trade and enjoyed working outdoors. He loved going on trips, especially to Branson, and he and Deborah loved spending all of their time together.
In addition to the family, Bill leaves behind a host of friends who loved him as well as his fur babies, Boots, Sara, Baby Girl, and Bella.
Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Ashby Funeral Home. There will be a visitation after the service.
The family is at home at 625 Angela Haskell Drive, Benton, AR 72015. In lieu of flowers, Bill wished for any donations made to be given to Celebration Baptist Church in Haskell, in his name.
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 18, 2020