William Clifton (Bill) Byrd Jr.
William Clifton (Bill) Byrd Jr., of Sherwood, died Saturday, Feb. 29. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mollie Joyce Scott Byrd. He was also preceded in death by his parents, William C Byrd and Cora Rollings Byrd.
He is survived by a son, William Byrd III and his wife, Rhonda; and two grandchildren, Samuel and Olivia Byrd, all of North Little Rock.
Mr. Byrd was born June 25, 1931, in Oklahoma City. He worked for many years at Brandon House Furniture, then he changed occupations to newspaper distribution with the Arkansas Gazette and then the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona. After retirement, he worked as a driver for Union Pacific Railroad at the North Little Rock yard.
Bill's wishes included cremation and to be inurned alongside of his wife, Mollie. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Arkansas Cremation.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 3, 2020