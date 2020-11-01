1/
William David Grace
William David Grace, 94, of Benton, AR passed away in Little Rock, October 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Hilda Patsy McKinney Grace and son of the late Robert William and Mary Barner Grace. William was born April 26, 1926 in Dallas, Texas.

William is survived by his sons Gordon (Debbie), Glenn, Gary and Gerald (Karen); daughter Adaline Browner; and grandchildren Shawn Grace, Laurie Grace (Kurt) Meeks, Jenifer Grace (Mike) Roberts. Chad Grace, Julianne Grace (Erick) Roberts, Daniel (Maria) Grace, and David (Autumn) Grace as well as 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and best friend Donna Lamberg.

A navy veteran, William was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Pattie Weeks and two twin great-grandchildren.

William worked in both the railroad and grocery industries. He attended First Baptist Church and had been active in Lions Club.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Alexander, AR.

Due to Covid-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Face coverings are required. All attendees must provide their own face coverings.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Memorial Park
7401 HIGHWAY 5 N
Alexander, AR 72002
5018470265
