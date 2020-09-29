William Dennis (Bill) McGlone, 64, of Hot Springs, passed away at Four Seasons Residential Care Center in Benton after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Gurdon High School and a retired truck driver.
Son of the late Dennis and Geneva McGlone, Bill is survived by a daughter Stormy, of Florida; a brother, Tom and Linnie, of New Jersey; and other relatives around Arkansas.
Special thanks to cousins and their husbands Vicki and Jeff Garrett, of Benton, and Marcelle and Jim Highsmith, of Hot Springs, for their support, care and comfort to him through a difficult time.
At his request, and due to the pandemic, there will be no service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be held at Missionary Grove (Nubbin Hill) Cemetery near Prescott, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
