1/1
William Dennis (Bill) McGlone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Dennis (Bill) McGlone, 64, of Hot Springs, passed away at Four Seasons Residential Care Center in Benton after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Gurdon High School and a retired truck driver.
Son of the late Dennis and Geneva McGlone, Bill is survived by a daughter Stormy, of Florida; a brother, Tom and Linnie, of New Jersey; and other relatives around Arkansas.
Special thanks to cousins and their husbands Vicki and Jeff Garrett, of Benton, and Marcelle and Jim Highsmith, of Hot Springs, for their support, care and comfort to him through a difficult time.
At his request, and due to the pandemic, there will be no service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be held at Missionary Grove (Nubbin Hill) Cemetery near Prescott, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
We also invite you to express your public condolences at www.herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com or private Letters of Love at www.herndonfuquafuneralhomes.com/page/letters-of-love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 29 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved