



William Douglas (Doug) Oliver, 77, of Bauxite, passed from this life Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home. Doug was born April 15, 1942, in Faulkner County, to the late Riley and Clarice Oliver.

Soon after attending Bauxite School, Doug served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years, with one of those years being in Vietnam. While in Vietnam, Doug earned many prestigious awards and medals. He was impressed with his dad's activity in the Masons and desired to follow in his dad's footsteps. This prompted Doug to become a member of the Masonic Lodge while stationed in Shaw Air Force Carolina. After his discharge from the Air Force and moving back home to Saline County, Doug became Worshipful Master of the Bauxite Alumni Masonic Lodge. He was recently awarded a Masonic 50 year pin, which included a nice ceremony by the Lodge.

Doug enjoyed a full and happy life of many outstanding experiences. After completing his Air Force tenure, he pursued a career in law enforcement and became the first Bryant chief of police for four years.

Doug was a member of Oliver Deer Camp that was originally organized by his dad. He was president of the deer club for 33 years. Doug was talented with successful perfecting his ability as a fabricator of metals and woods. With this talent, he designed and built his own personal dock on the lake and beautiful gazebo at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Trenton Oliver; and a daughter, Tina Wingate.

Those left to cherish Doug's memory are his wife of 58 years, Doris Sutton Oliver; a daughter-in-law, Susan (Doug) Gilliam; a son-in-law, Mike Wingate; two grandsons, Justin and Zach Oliver; two granddaughters, Shelby and Sydney Wingate; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Velma (James) Bellinger and Marilyn Childress; three brothers, Jimmy Oliver, G.D. (Ursula) Oliver and Tommy (Sharon) Oliver; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Sutton, Doug Gilliam, Steve Gilson, Kerry Gilson, C.W. McCool, Mark Wells, Clay Ferrer and Shane Oliver.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Ashby Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Titsworth officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary