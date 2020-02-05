|
|
On Jan. 30, William Kendall "W.K" Hannah peacefully passed into eternal rest surrounded by his family. He was born April 19, 1927, in Blevins, to the late Nathaniel Hannah and Arey Lee (Williams) Hannah.
W.K. loved the church with all of his heart, mind and soul. He was a loyal, dedicated and supportive member of Johnson Street Church of Christ for more than 65 years. He served Christ by serving in various capacities, including minister, elder, deacon, Bible class teacher, conducted many personal home Bible studies, served as facility and building construction manager, van driver, worked with the food pantry team, and also served as church treasurer. He was a self-taught handyman and happily provided this service to the church for numerous years to save the church that expense. He was a jack-of-all-trades and felt he could fix anything with tar, duct tape, and electrical tape. He was passionate about working on cars, appliances and anything with a motor.
He also believed in being of service to his community. W. K. believed in helping his neighbors and friends. He had the "gift of gab" and never met a stranger. He devoted his time to a variety of organizations, such as the Civitan Club and the Housing Authority. W.K. retired after 36 years of working at Reynolds Metals Company in Bauxite. He later worked at Regions Bank as a security officer and retired after 24 years of service.
He married the love of his life, Jesteen Johnson, on June 3, 1949, and they were married for 70 years. They were blessed with six children and together they built a simple life based on faith, love, pride, and hard work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Adam Hannah; and two son-in-laws, Bedford Cash and William L. Williamson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife and best friend, Jesteen (Johnson) Hannah, of Benton; two sons, Gregory (Maxine) Hannah, of Hot Springs, and Kirk (Linda) Hannah Sr., of Benton; four daughters, Jocelyn (Norman) Hurst and Wanda (Samuel) Calvin, both of Benton, Cynthia Hodges, of North Little Rock, and Jennifer Hannah, of Washington D.C.; a brother, Earl Parnell (Annie Mae) Hannah, of Alexander; and a sister, Josie Lee Collier, of Flint, Michigan. His legacy includes 17 grandchildren, Patrick (Takeila) Hannah, Nikki Hannah, Roxie (Jeff) Browning, Kendall Hannah, Kimberley (David) Prater, William (Donna) Cash, Chad (Wendy) Cash Williamson, Bedford (Sarah) Cash II, Kirk (Casandra) Hannah Jr., Shalunda (Romeo) Hannah-Santos, Erica (John) Tyus, Melanie (Keylon) Allen, Candace Johnson, Michael Hodges, Matthew Hodges, Jessica Hodges and Cicely Hodges. He also leaves behind 26 great-grandchildren. Other extended family members and friends include Vanilla Hannah, Diane (James) Butler, a special niece, Rosie Griffin, the Williamson family, and a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Johnson Street Church of Christ, located at 101 W. Johnson St. in Benton.
Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
Arrangements are been entrusted to Hubble Funeral Home, located at 1213 E. Washington Ave. in North Little Rock.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 5, 2020