William McKinley (Mack) Thompson Jr.
William McKinley (Mack) Thompson Jr., 92, of Bryant, passed from this life Saturday, Sept. 12.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol; and a daughter, Meg.
William is survived by his loving wife, Euletta Thompson; six children, Kathy Ramsey, Pat Chambless (Gary), Kin Thompson (Anita), Jeff Sohl (Joni), Steve Sohl (Kim) and Annetta Massanelli; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
Mack retired from IBM, played golf and then worked and retired from UCA. He was always active in church and the community and has served as a deacon, Sunday School superintendent, teacher and Saline Memorial Hospital chaplain. He was a WWII veteran. Mack was a big supporter of the Indian Springs Baptist Church food pantry. Donations can be made in his honor.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 15, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton. Funeral service, officiated by Bros. Tom Williams, Henry Thompson, and Jon Trinklein, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Indian Springs Baptist Church, located at 23581 Interstate 30 S. in Bryant.
Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Snell Cemetery on Battle Road in Emmet, Arkansas.
State of Arkansas COVID-19 Directives will be followed, including masks are required (not provided) and social distancing will be maintained.
If you cannot attend service in person, service will be live streamed on YouTube at Indian Springs Baptist Church, Bryant.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 30, 2020.
