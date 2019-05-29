Home

Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
William Nicky House


1948 - 2019
William Nicky House Obituary
William "Nicky" House, 71, of Benton, passed away Saturday, May 25. He was born May 11, 1948, in Little Rock.
Nick worked and retired from Alcoa after 33 years of service. He was a proud and active member of the Local 4880 USWA AFL-CIO. Nick was an avid hunter and fisherman. He took great pride in coaching his daughters through their softball years and was always their most vocal fan.
Preceding Nick in death are his parents, Nathan and Emily (Taylor) House; a son, William Nate House; and three sisters, Maxine Ray, Eloise Burks and Debbie Wilson.
Nick leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 51 years, Linda (Hainey) House, of Benton; three daughters, Gina House, of Garland, Texas, Leslie Sullivant and husband, Richard, of Leola, and Melanie House, of Benton; two grandchildren, Chance Sullivant and Karis Sullivant; three siblings, Louise Fant and husband, Jack, of Springdale, Bob House and wife, Francene, of Edgar Springs, Missouri, and Vickie Hall and husband, Bruce, of Almyra; and a number of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends who loved Nicky and will miss him always.
A memorial service, officiated by his son-in-law, Pastor Richard Sullivant, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Leola Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 E. 9th Avenue, in Leola.
Visitation and fellowship will follow.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Dodd House and Heath House.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Cards and flowers may be delivered to the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on May 29, 2019
