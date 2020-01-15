|
William Thomas Hughes Jr., 79, of Fordyce, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12. He was born Nov. 28, 1940, in Mason City, Washington. William was a retired truck driver and a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Hughes Sr. and Olive Morgan Hughes; two wives, Nancy Hughes and Sara Hughes; and a sister, Naomi Richman.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracie (Justin) Phifer, of Benton; a stepdaughter, Tammy (Tim) Gossage, of Benton; two stepsons, Ricky and Gary Hollingshead; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 15, 2020