Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
William Thomas Hughes Jr.

William Thomas Hughes Jr. Obituary
William Thomas Hughes Jr., 79, of Fordyce, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12. He was born Nov. 28, 1940, in Mason City, Washington. William was a retired truck driver and a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Hughes Sr. and Olive Morgan Hughes; two wives, Nancy Hughes and Sara Hughes; and a sister, Naomi Richman.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracie (Justin) Phifer, of Benton; a stepdaughter, Tammy (Tim) Gossage, of Benton; two stepsons, Ricky and Gary Hollingshead; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
