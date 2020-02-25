|
|
Willie "Von" Denton, 76, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22. She was born June 23, 1943, in Grapevine, to the late Corbett and Willie Mae Hale.
Von is survived by the love of her life, Tommy, her husband of 59 years, on April 1; two sons, Buckley (Shana) and Robert; a brother, Johnny Hale; four grandchildren, Brady, Austin, Drake and Presley; and three great-grandchildren.
Von, with Tommy and her sons, owned and operated Denton's Trotline for nearly 30 years in Benton. Some of the great times in her life was playing golf with Tommy and her friends.
She will be cremated and no service will be held, per her wishes.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heartland Nursing in Benton and hospice for their wonderful care.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. Online guest book: www.ArkansasCremation.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 25, 2020