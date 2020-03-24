|
|
Willie Don McDonald, 78 of Alexander, passed away Thursday, March 19, surrounded by his family. He was born April 15, 1941, in Dumas, to Claborn and Jemima McDonald, whom preceded him in death, as well as a brother, Bobby.
Willie had a love of outdoor sports that included playing senior softball until he was 75, hunting with his son-in-law and grandson and fishing on Lake Nimrod with the whole family, but would rather bait the hook for his granddaughter and take her fish off. Willie loved to cook on the smoker he designed with the help of family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann McDonald; a daughter, Donna (Bud) Hamilton; a grandson, Kyle (Haley)Hamilton; a granddaughter, Jade Hamilton; a brother, Danny McDonald; a sister-in-law, Gladys (David)Olinger; two nephews, Mervin and Allen Fitzwater; a host of great-nieces and nephews and a number of friends who are more like family than they will ever know.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Avilla LWML Quilting Group or The Meals Shut-in Ministry at Avilla Zion Lutheran Church, 300 Avilla E., Alexander, AR 72002
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/drummond.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 24, 2020