Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Bolin Cemetery
Paron, AR
Wilson Drennon


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilson Drennon Obituary
Wilson Drennon, 91, of Hot Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Hot Springs. He was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Paron. Wilson was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Grace Drennon; and four brothers, Verlon Drennon, Hubie Ray, Dennis Drennon and Willard Drennon.
He is survived by three brothers, Dewell (Bertha) Drennon, of Hot Springs, Donald Drennon, of Hot Springs, and Ronald Drennon, of Benton; and a sister, Sherry (Marshall) Huggs of Hot Springs.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Bolin Cemetery in Paron.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 21, 2019
