

Winnie Dean Pennington McCann, 88, of Benton, went to live with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Winnie was born Sept. 16. 1930, to Roy James and Hattie May Steelman Pennington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill McCann; a brother, J W Pennington (Lavern); and a sister, Neva Thomas (R.E.).

She is survived by five nephews, Downey Pennington (Mary), of Sheridan, Mike Pennington (Vickie), of Fayetteville, Robert Thomas (Debra), of Dickson, Tennessee, Billy Pennington (Carrie), of Little Rock, and David Thomas (Kathy), of Humble, Texas; two nieces Lanet Gracie (Michael), of Columbia, Missouri, and Winnie Berry (Tony), of Crosby, Texas, as well as many great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; also her long-time dear friend, Pat Stuckey.

Winnie graduated from UALR and Draughon School of Business in Little Rock, worked for many years at Reynolds Aluminum and retired in Benton. She was a long-time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Benton. Winnie was passionate about her family and loved taking her nieces and nephews to Lake Hamilton when they were younger.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today, April 2, at Pinecrest Memorial Park, located at 7401 Arkansas 5 N. in Alexander.

