|
|
Winona Jean "Kitty" Kara, 62, of Lonsdale, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2. She was born Aug. 1, 1957, in Chicago, to John and Betty Smith Kara. Winona was the owner of Kara's Packing Company.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Kara; and a brother, John Kara III.
Winona is survived by a daughter, Tosha Jean (Chad) Baggett, of Hot Springs Village; her father, John Kara, of Lonsdale; and five grandchildren, Adriana, Brandon, Levi, Gavin and Cashe.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Rick Merryman officiating. Burial will follow at Owensville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Ashby Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kara's Packing Company, 110 Murillo Way, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 4, 2020