Zada Geraldine Sheridan
1932 - 2020
Zada Geraldine Sheridan, 88, of Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2. She was born June 26, 1932, in Bonnerdale, to the late Robert S. and Clara E. Hill Black.
Zada was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Travis Sheridan; a grandson, Robby Ragsdale; a brother, Robert Black; and three sisters, Louise Short, Gladys Wright and Vivian.
She is survived by two sons, Gary and Michael Ragsdale; three daughters, Marcia Shaw, Cynthia Riley and Lynette Bates; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be C.W. McCool, Brett Merriott, Adam Merriott, Eric Burchfield, Christopher Burchfield, Justin Ragsdale, Jonathan Bates, Aaron Merriott and Jacob Merriott.
Graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Mars Hill Cemetery in Bauxite.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 3 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mars Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
