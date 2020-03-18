|
|
Zoe Marie Hogan, 10, of Haskell, died Thursday, March 12, at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Zoe was born Jan. 21, 2010, in Fountain Valley, California, to Jamie Lynn and Chris Mullins of Haskell.
Zoe was a fourth grader at Westbrook Elementary School. She was a good student, loved lighting the candles at church, attending musical productions at the Royal Theatre and Arkansas Art Center, and dressing "up." She aspired to be a singer, dancer or nurse. For four years she was a swim team member, winning many ribbons. Breakfast with Grampa Ray and his friends, also leading the local Lion's Club in the Pledge of Allegiance made her proud. Zoe was a good friend to ALL classmates, and was loved beyond measure by her family.
She has three sisters, Emma Rose, Khloe and Ashlynn, whom will miss her ever patient presence. Zoe was an angel before she got her heavenly wings, much admired by children, as well as adults who knew her.
Zoe was preceded in death by her great-great-grandparents, Dennis "Foot" and Leona Hogan; an uncle, Chris Hogan; and great-grandmother, Geneva Clark Hogan.
She is survived by her adoring grandfather, Robert Dennis Hogan; her parents, Jamie and Chris Mullins; three sisters, Emma Rose, Khloe and Ashlynn; and a large loving family both here and in California. Her Bryant family members are, her great-grandfather, Ray Hogan and wife, Faith; an aunt, Liz Marsh; four cousins, Justin, Skyler and Hayden Marsh and little MacKenzie; and uncle, Adam Hogan (Jasmine); five more cousins, Matthew, Alicia, and Savannah Hogan, and Alex and Adrianna Moore; a great-uncle, Dayne Hogan; Meemaw Tammy; and a great-aunt, Linda Pitts (Toni).
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A celebration of Zoe's Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Dr. Emmett Powers of First Presbyterian Church of Benton (Zoe's church home) officiating.
Mrs. Carol Heavin will be soloist and assist with music.
Internment will follow at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in the family plot.
Pallbearers will be Adam Hogan and Chris Mullins. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Hogan, Justin Castleberry, Dayne Hogan and Brad Welshans.
Donations may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Zoe's memory and will be greatly appreciated.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: Zoe's mother and her family wish to thank Arkansas Children's Hospital for the tender, loving care given to Zoe by the medical staff. The team did their utmost to save her, were extraordinary in every way.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 18, 2020