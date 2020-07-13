Florence Clementine Mims Metts, 89, widow of Hampton M. Metts, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in NHC Healthcare in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Mrs. Metts was born April 20, 1931, in Williamsburg County, a daughter of the late Apgar Durant Mims and Annie Harriett Mims. She was a graduate of Kingstree High School and continued her studies at Draughn's Business College, Richland Technical College, and Rutledge College at the University of South Carolina, all in Columbia, SC. She completed their courses in secretarial training and medical office procedures, receiving certificates in each course. Throughout her career, she worked at medical offices in Columbia and Charleston before retiring to Moncks Corner.
Florence was married to Hampton Metts for eighteen years. Together they enjoyed gardening, travel, Hampton's children and grandchildren, square dancing and their church family at Grace Community Baptist Church in Moncks Corner. Florence lovingly cared for Hampton in his decline until his death in 2010.
Surviving Mrs. Metts are four nephews and a niece who remember her fondly along with the life and memories they shared on the Mims' farm. In addition to her husband Hampton and her parents, "Dewey" and Annie Mims, Florence was preceded in death by: brother Durant Mims; sisters, Curtis Ann Mims Moses, Dolly Mims Poston, Mary Mims, and Grace Mims Wilson; and three nieces, Lorraine Kropf, Roberta Burrows, and Lois Ann Shaft
Graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mount Vernon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Grace Community Baptist Church, PO Box 985, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, c/o Amy Sanders, 3508 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree, SC 29556 or any veteran's charity of your choice
