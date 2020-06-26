Garrett Patrick Maurer
1987 - 2020
Garrett Patrick Maurer, 33, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

A private service will be held with the family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home.

Flowers will be accepted.

Garrett was born on February 11, 1987 in Westlake, OH, son of Christian Maurer, Sr. (Carol) of Daniel Island and Sheila Maurer (Paul) of Middleburg Hts, OH. He attended Berkeley High School. He was the life of the party and loved to laugh. He loved his family, his friends, and animals. He truly brightened every room he walked in. He enjoyed boating, fishing, gaming and movies. He lived everyday to the fullest.

Survivors in addition to his parents are: two siblings: Emily Rodrigues (Henrique) of Charlotte, NC and Christian Maurer, Jr. (Sheena) of Hanahan; nephew, Nolan Maurer; and grandmother, Alice Marron of Lakewood, OH. He was predeceased by grandparents: John V. Marron and Charles and Helen Maurer.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

Published in Berkeley Independent on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
