Mr. James Franklin Thompkins, 59, husband of Dianna Quattlebaum Thompkins, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree SC.
Mr. Thompkins was born March 7, 1961, in Loris, SC, a son of the late Paul Thompkins and Sarah Britt. He was a graduate of Garrett High School in Charleston, SC. James was in the grocery business ever since he was a child. He worked as a teenager with his father at Paul's Meat and Grocery on Nassau Street in Charleston, SC. James was a former member of the St. Stephen Lion's Club, market manager of St. Stephen IGA for 23 years, and was the current manager and owner operator of Kingstree IGA since 2006 in Kingstree, SC. He had many accomplishments. He was Chamber of Commerce Retailer of The Year in 2012 and Deacon at the Kingstree First Baptist Church, in Kingstree, SC. He was also the Grand Marshall in the St. Stephen and Kingstree Parade. James was well known for his hard work ethics and contagious love for others. What he enjoyed the most was spending time with family at the lake. Not only was he a hard worker, he was a wonderful, loving, providing husband, father, and Pepaw. He will be greatly missed by many who knew him.
Surviving James, in addition to his wife of 39 years, Dianna, are: A daughter Melissa Thompkins (Jason) Gentry, of Moncks Corner SC; two grandchildren, Carolyna Gentry and Corbyn Gentry; three sisters, Diane (Wayne) Norman, of Eutawville, SC; Janet (John) Wyndham, of Hollywood, SC; and Paula (Paul) Yancy, of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their appreciation for all the calls and prayers during James's illness, we love you all.
Graveside funeral Services will be 5 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Kingstree Memorial Gardens, in Kingstree SC. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm at Williamsburg Funeral Home in Kingstree SC. Masks should be worn and social distancing rules will be used at both gatherings. Memorials may be made to Kingstree First Baptist Church, 400 N Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556 or The American Lung Association
, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. (action.lung.org
) Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com
.