Chesterfield, SC
Mrs. Patricia "Patty" Wells Campbell, age 73, entered into rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church by Pastor Phil Wyatt and Rev. Jack Buchanan with burial to follow in the Ruby Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Campbell was born December 16, 1946 in Moncks Corner, SC a daughter of the late Arleigh Carlton and Edwardine Lyons Wells. She was a 1965 graduate of Berkeley High School and a retired employee of Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service. Patty was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and was very active in the WMU. Mrs. Campbell was a renowned cook who enjoyed planning and hosting get togethers in her home. A lady with an eye for décor, Patty enjoyed collecting antiques and decorating her home for each holiday. Her greatest passion was spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Nelson Campbell; son, Dagan Chaunce Campbell; an infant brother; and brother-in-law, Frank Modica.
Survivors include her sons, Jared Clay (Kelly) Campbell of Sterling, VA, and Justin Kyle (Amanda) Campbell of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Anna Clarice Campbell, Bishop McIver Campbell, and soon to be arriving granddaughter; step-grandchildren, Kayla Nicole Gregory, and Kara Grace Morgan; sisters, Nancy Modica of Moncks Corner, SC, Mabel (Tim) Thomas of Mocks Corner, SC, Carolyn (Lewin) Platt of St. Stephens, SC; brother, Arleigh (Joan) Wells of Pinopolis, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 15084 Hwy. 9, Chesterfield, SC 29709 or to the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation, Inc. (www.burnshurtwehelp.org
) 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Bldg. C, Augusta, GA 30909
