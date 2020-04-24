|
Mr. A. Bruce Wroldson, age 84, of Dalton passed away peacefully April 21, 2020 at home. Born in Adams on October 24, 1935, Bruce was the son of Mary Katherine Hosier and Alfred E. Wroldson, who emigrated from Norway. Bruce was a 1953 graduate of Adams High School.
Bruce worked as a driver for the armored car industry and in the automotive parts industry for many years. When his children were young, he purchased Reddington Auto Parts in Pittsfield which he owned and operated until 1991. After the sale of Reddington's, Bruce purchased Family Billiards in North Adams where he taught individual players, ran instructional leagues and billiards tournaments. Bruce sold the poolhall after his youngest daughter had gone away to college, and then worked part time in early retirement as a nighttime security officer and later as a delivery driver. Throughout his life, Bruce was known for his sense of humor, whimsical faces and infectious smile.
Bruce was an accomplished 8-ball and 9-ball pool player, enjoying playing in tournaments with lifelong friends. He loved playing cards, chess and reading. Bruce had four children from his former marriage. He spent the last thirty years in a loving relationship with his partner, Judy. Bruce's greatest joy was his children. He loved to relay stories of their accomplishments to anyone who would do him the honor of listening.
He is survived by his children, Krista Wroldson Miller, of Windsor, Erik Wroldson and his wife Megan, of Pittsfield, Karl Wroldson and his wife Christina, of West Virginia, and Kara Mauer and her husband Bryant, of Lenox, his grandchildren, Alivia, Charlie, Daniel, Gavin, Maddox, Mason, Maxwell, Raven and Tristan, and his great grandson, Cedric. He also leaves his partner, Judith Trumble, of Dalton, and his former wife, Holly Wroldson of Lee. Lastly, he leaves his faithful dog and television watching partner, Sandy.
Bruce is predeceased by his brother, Donald Wroldson.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare of the Berkshires for their loving care and support this past week.
Private burial services for the immediate family will be held graveside at the Fairview Cemetery in Lee with Pastor Dave, of the Christian Assembly Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020