A. Douglas Milne, 73, a resident of Williamstown, MA passed away November 15, 2019, after a courageous fifteen-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
He leaves two children, a daughter Dr. Raina Milne and her husband Dr. Jared Wortzman of Mansfield, MA, granddaughter Nora Lucille also of Mansfield and a son, Cody Milne of Boynton Beach, FL. He also leaves a brother Gordon Milne of Southborough, MA and nephews, Joshua, Robby and Noah Milne of Ashland, MA, his companion Cheryl Westall of Williamstown, MA and former wife Corinne Kief Milne of Boynton Beach, FL.
He was a life-long Beatles fan and an original creator of "Milne's Fabulous 50's", Oldies but Goodies Show and what was to become known as 'Happy Hour' entertainment in the Berkshires and New York. Doug loved singing and playing the guitar for many happy hour patrons. He was a former owner of several nightclubs, Beacon Street in North Adams, The Polo Club in Williamstown and he was co-owner of Twin Peaks Ski Bar and Restaurant in Mt Snow, Vermont.
Doug was a 1964 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School and an Army Veteran having four years served during the Vietnam era. Returning home he attended Berkshire Community College and The University of Massachusetts earning a degree in Nursing and Psychiatry. He was employed at B.M.C. and North Adams Regional Hospital. After retiring in 2009 Doug spent winters in Naples, FL.
An avid golfer Doug was a member of the Taconic Country Club in Williamstown, MA for many years.
A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2020 for family and close friends.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020