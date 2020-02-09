|
|
A. Lorraine Broadhurst, 87, of Dalton, MA, passed away February 2, 2020 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.
Born in Durham, CT on September 19, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Bernice Brown Strout, she attended Chester High School.
She married Charles "Jim" Broadhurst in Becket, MA on September 22, 1950. He predeceased her on December 21, 2001.
She worked as a manager at Dalton Pharmacy for 31 years, and Patrick's Pharmacy for 5 years, retiring in 1994.
She lived in Dalton for over 63 years and was a communicant of Dalton United Methodist Church. She loved hosting family gatherings in her home. Her favorite pastimes included baking for her grandchildren, playing Yahtzee, doing crosswords and until recent years, raking her huge back yard in the fall.
Mrs. Broadhurst leaves behind her daughters, Deborah McMahon and husband, Paul of Hinsdale, and Jane-Ann Hisert of Pittsfield; two sisters, Barbara Winn and husband, Charles of Middlefield, and Janice Estelle Romano of Pittsfield; and three grandchildren, James McMahon, Amy McMahon and Codey Broadhurst.
She was predeceased by her son, Charles "Charlie" III, son-in-law, Robert Hisert and siblings: Winfred "Winnie", Louis "Red", Malcolm "Mack", Freddie, Phyllis and Daphne.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Mt. Greylock Extended Care 1 South and BMC Telemetry unit for the outstanding care and compassion shown to our mother over the last few months.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Broadhurst will be held, WEDNESDAY, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in Dalton. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The omission of flowers is requested. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Dalton Ambulance and Rescue or Dalton United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St., Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020