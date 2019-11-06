Home

A. Stephen Hale Obituary
Arnold Stephen Hale, 67, of Tyringham, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness.

He was born March 5, 1952, the son of Donald B. and Mary Carter Hale.

Stephen leaves behind his father, Donald B. Hale, and his sister, Christine Corcoran (Bill) of Lenox Dale. He also leaves 3 children: Brody, Mariah and Amarah Hale.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mary C. Hale and his wife, Deborah M. Hale.

A Family Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Kelly Funeral Home at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Berkshires in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019
