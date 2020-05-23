Lenox -
Aaron M. Leavitt MD, 89, of Lenox died peacefully on Friday, May 22nd from natural causes with his loving family by his side.
Born on November 25, 1930 in Springfield, MA., to the late Morris and Sophie Metz Leavitt, he attended Springfield schools, graduating from Classical High School. After high school, Aaron attended Chicago Medical School where he earned his Doctorate in Medicine. He earned his law degree, later in life, from Western New England College.
Aaron joined the United States Navy in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1965.
Aaron was the proud founder in 1965 of Valley Psychiatric Services in Springfield, MA until his retirement in 2015. He devoted his life to helping those with mental illness, and particularly those who fell through the governmental safety net. He enjoyed cooking, was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, and an avid reader. He doted on his wife, children, grandchildren, and his dogs.
Dr. Leavitt married Elinor "Lynne" Stein in 1953 in Springfield.
Besides his loving wife of 67 years, he is survived by his children; Mark Leavitt (Taryn) of New York, NY., Robert Leavitt MD (Donna Fisher MD) of Longmeadow, MA., Joyce Leavitt (Grant Fine) of Orinda, CA., and Peter Leavitt (Marie) of Falmouth, ME., thirteen grandchildren; Alec and Perry Leavitt, Samuel, Benjamin, and Lucille Leavitt, Breton Boudreaux (Samantha), Eric Boudreaux (Jennifer), Todd Boudreaux, Nicolette (Shaun Willkenfield), Coleman and Isabel Fine, Jacob and James Leavitt, three great-grandchildren; Beatrix, Sabine, and Rae Boudreaux, and one brother; Stanley Leavitt and his wife Cynthia of Connecticut.
Services for Dr. Aaron M. Leavitt will be private. Burial will be held in Sinai Temple Memorial Park in Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Aaron's memory may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
