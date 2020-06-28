Ada F. Roberts
Ada F. (Teal) Roberts of Great Barrington, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8th, 2020. Ada was the loving wife of Rex W. Roberts for 59 years. She was an amazing mother to James (LJ), Walter, Susanne Wallace (Terry) and Douglas (Chanda). She was the proud grandmother of Joan, Douglas (Lindsey), Casey (Cheyenne), Katy, Jason, George & Emily and she felt so blessed to be the great-grand mother of Marley Mae and Lola and excitedly awaiting the arrival of her third great-grandchild in August! The family will be honoring Ada with a private family gathering later this year.

To view full obituary please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
