Ada F. (Teal) Roberts of Great Barrington, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8th, 2020. Ada was the loving wife of Rex W. Roberts for 59 years. She was an amazing mother to James (LJ), Walter, Susanne Wallace (Terry) and Douglas (Chanda). She was the proud grandmother of Joan, Douglas (Lindsey), Casey (Cheyenne), Katy, Jason, George & Emily and she felt so blessed to be the great-grand mother of Marley Mae and Lola and excitedly awaiting the arrival of her third great-grandchild in August! The family will be honoring Ada with a private family gathering later this year.
To view full obituary please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com
To view full obituary please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.