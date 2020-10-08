Adam Bernard Bassi, 19, of Andover, Massachusetts, died September 30, 2020 after losing his long battle with mental illness. He was born May 12, 2001 in Durham, North Carolina, the only child of David Bassi and Linda Brockmeier and stepson to Courtney Bassi. Adam was a young man who cared passionately about the health of the natural world and equality of all people. He advocated for environmental protection and preservation, and worked tirelessly to inform his understanding of the world. While those who knew him were touched by the joy he brought to them whether through a warm smile, comforting word, challenging thought, or simply from looking into his compassionate bright blue eyes, he fought to find that peace within himself. He graduated from Andover High School in 2019, where he was a member of the poetry and current events clubs. He was currently enrolled at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, where he majored in Environmental and Atmospheric Sciences. Adam was a passionate fly fisherman, and a student of water, insects and weather. Beyond his love of nature, Adam was an enthusiastic writer and poet. Above all, he was a beloved son, big brother, grandson, and the best friend anyone could hope for. Adam is survived by his mother Linda Brockmeier of Arlington Heights, Illinois; his father and stepmother, David and Courtney Bassi, step siblings, Harry and Carmina Merrill, all of Andover, Massachusetts; his maternal grandparents Marilyn Ellman of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and Norman and Sharon Brockmeier of Wheaton, Illinois; his paternal grandparents Bernard and Frances Bassi of Adams Massachusetts; and his step grandparents Steve and Carole Foster of Hampton, New Hampshire. He is also survived by 13 cousins and 10 aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Conte Funeral Home in Andover, MA. Calling hours will be Friday the 9th of October from 5-8 pm, with all who knew him invited to attend. A private funeral will be held on Saturday the 10th of October at 10am at the West Parish Chapel. A fund in Adam's name has been established to support environmental education for young adults suffering from mental illness. Contributions can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/adam-bernard-bassi-memorial-fund