1/1
Adela Mojsiuszko
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adela Mojsiuszko, 88, formerly of 26 Ashley Street, Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons, where she resided for the last 8 years.

Born on February 1, 1932 in Nowowola, Poland to the late Adolf and Albina Lewicka. She attended Poland schools and came to the US in 1980 from Poland, settling in Pittsfield, MA.

She was the wife of Czeslaw Mojsiuszko, who predeceased her in 1976 in Poland.

Mrs. Mojsiuszko worked as a housekeeper for private homes for 15 years. A communicant of the former Holy Family Church, she attended Sacred Heart Church. Adela enjoyed sewing, gardening, knitting, reading and singing.

She is survived by her son, Miczyslaw Mojsiuszko of Poland; daughter, Danuta Niedzwiecki and husband Chester of Pittsfield, MA; a sister, Zofia Borof of Poland; four grandchildren, Daniel and Ryan Niedzwiecki, and Magda and Robert Mojsiuszko; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother and three sisters in Poland.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hillcrest Commons Activities Fund in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Liturgy
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved