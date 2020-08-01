Adela Mojsiuszko, 88, formerly of 26 Ashley Street, Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons, where she resided for the last 8 years.



Born on February 1, 1932 in Nowowola, Poland to the late Adolf and Albina Lewicka. She attended Poland schools and came to the US in 1980 from Poland, settling in Pittsfield, MA.



She was the wife of Czeslaw Mojsiuszko, who predeceased her in 1976 in Poland.



Mrs. Mojsiuszko worked as a housekeeper for private homes for 15 years. A communicant of the former Holy Family Church, she attended Sacred Heart Church. Adela enjoyed sewing, gardening, knitting, reading and singing.



She is survived by her son, Miczyslaw Mojsiuszko of Poland; daughter, Danuta Niedzwiecki and husband Chester of Pittsfield, MA; a sister, Zofia Borof of Poland; four grandchildren, Daniel and Ryan Niedzwiecki, and Magda and Robert Mojsiuszko; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother and three sisters in Poland.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hillcrest Commons Activities Fund in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store