Adelaide Forni, age 101, died peacefully at her home in Lee on Tuesday, June 2nd after a prolonged stable illness. She had been communicating with others the day prior to her death with no apparent change in her status and apparently died suddenly during the night.
She was a long term Lee resident after moving here in 1925 from West Stockbridge where she was born in 1918. She spent all of her school years in Lee Public Schools and graduated from Lee High School in 1935. After a period of business studies locally, she began employment at General Electric in Pittsfield and became an executive secretary and eventually retired in the late 1970's.
She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Rose Forni, her stepfather, Augustus Gregory, two brothers, Dr. Pasquale Forni and Anthony Forni and her nephew, Robert Forni.
Her survivors include her brother John Gregory and his wife Alice, 4 nephews, 6 nieces and their families which include 8 great nieces, 11 great nephews and 2 great, great nieces.
In earlier years, Addie, as she was known to all, enjoyed reading and traveling. She loved baking for her family who enjoyed the fruits of her labors until she was almost 100 years old. Addie was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Lee.
We, her family, wish to extend our deepest appreciation to her dear neighbors, friends and her caretakers who enabled her to remain in her wonderful home. Addie herself was a very good neighbor.
A private graveside service will be held by her family. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to St. Mary's Church in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.