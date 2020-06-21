Adele M. Kinnifick, widow of John T. Kinnifick, died of cancer on June 17th. She was 94.
The abiding memory of Adele was her lively and strong personality that created a sense of energy and exuberance when in her presence.
Adele attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School. She attended the former Berkshire Business School and through her innate artistic and creative talent, she became a layout artist and ad designer for the former England Brothers Department Store, a position that she held for many years. She was always in awe when discussing how she had her dream job and enjoyed going to work every day. Ever the curious knowledge seeker, she continuously took courses and workshops well into her eighties. Adele enjoyed the special art's venues throughout Berkshire County and made many visits to museums, playhouses, theaters and various other performances. She enjoyed oil painting, antiquing, fashion, interior design and people.
The true joy of her later life was her two grandsons, David P. Kay, Jr. of Tempe, Arizona and Matthew J. Kay of Brooklyn, New York. She was a constant presence in their lives from birth through their teenage years and they had a very special bond.
Adele and her only child, Patricia Kay, were in touch every day. They shared a close and honest connection. Adele resided with Patricia for the last few weeks of her life.
Others Adele has left behind are Patricia's partner of fifteen years, Michael Spelman, Matthew's fiance, Monia B. Bangoula, her cherished sisters, Janet Cantarella, Joan Ranti and her husband Richard Ranti and many admired nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Peplowski and his wife Joann.
Adele was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish for over sixty years. She supported Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, Boy's Town and numerous other charities.
As per Adele's wishes there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services, a celebration of life and burial will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank Liz, her caregiver of five years, Hospice and the many caring friends and family members who have been so supportive and helpful at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of one's choice in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.