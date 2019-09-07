|
|
Adolph Clarence "Ad" Wienert, Jr., 95 of Williamstown, MA passed away on Monday September 2, 2019.
He was born in Baltimore, MD on April 5, 1924, the first of two sons of Adolph Clarence Wienert, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth (Whiteley) Wienert. He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a sergeant in the US Army. Upon returning home, Ad began a decades-long career as an actor employed as a radio and TV spokesperson. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and AFTRA.
After moving to Williamstown from New York City in 1989, he filled his days making pottery and reading, acting in the local summer theatre festivals, and as a longtime hospice volunteer. He ultimately finished his college education interrupted by World War II, receiving a bachelor's degree in History from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at the age of 82 in 2006.
Survivors include his wife, Irene "Madison" (Papendick) Wienert whom he married on February 21, 1967; two daughters- Kim Wienert of Maryland and Jennifer Wienert of New York City; and three sons- Robert Steven Wienert of Burlington, VT; Christopher Lee Wienert of Chapel Hill, NC and Adam Cory Wienert of Providence, RI. He also leaves three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Adolph "Ad" Wienert will be private. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 7, 2019