Adriana Josephine Sorbara Crosby, 58, of Osterville and Concord, died surrounded by family in her Concord home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the cherished wife of Scott Crosby, with whom she shared 27 years of a loving marriage.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on January 23, 1962, she was the beloved daughter of Silvia D. Zappavigna Sorbara and the late Francesco A. Sorbara. Adriana attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grammar School, Notre Dame Middle School, and graduated from St. Joseph Central High School in 1979. Adriana went on to higher education graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a BA in political science and an LLM Degree in Banking & Financial Law from Boston University. Adriana was also a Certified Meeting & Event Planner (Cornell University), a Certified Travel Advisor (American Society Travel Advisors), and a Certified Property Manager (Institute of Real Estate Management).
Adriana was ambitious and achieved a successful work history, which included 13 years at Cape Cod Bank & Trust (CCBT) in Business Development and as a Financial Advisor/Private Banker. Wanting to start a family, she spent some years as a homemaker and mother devoting herself to raising her two children Scott II and Katherine. Adriana also pursued her love of real estate and worked as a realtor at both Coldwell Banker and Robert Paul Properties.
Adriana had a passion for interior decorating, real estate, art, and traveling. She was very proud of her Calabrian heritage and spoke fluent Italian. She enjoyed the simple things in life and loved nothing more than to spend quality time with her family and friends. She also loved reading a good book, sipping a hot cup of coffee, watching Hallmark movies, spending time at the beach, and enjoyed good conversation over a delicious meal and a glass of red wine.
Adriana was very spiritual, and her faith was the foundation of her life. She was raised Roman Catholic and was devoutly Christian, but was also interested in learning about all faiths, respecting and embracing the good that came from them.
Adriana moved to Osterville, Massachusetts in 1987, where she met her husband, Scott, in 1989. The two married in 1993. Adriana's greatest achievement was the family she built alongside her husband. They had their first child, Scott II, in 2000, and their second child, Katherine, in 2005. After Katherine was diagnosed with hearing loss in 2007 and underwent two major surgeries to receive cochlear implants, Adriana commuted every day from Osterville to Concord so her daughter could attend Concord Integrated Preschool.
In 2015, Adriana was diagnosed with advanced-stage ovarian cancer. She bravely fought the disease with the determination to live for her husband and children. After a life-threatening complication on February 13th, Adriana received a poor prognosis, but she always maintained a positive attitude and hope for a brighter future.
In addition to her husband, Scott, she will be forever missed by her children, Scott II and Katherine; her niece Jessica and her husband Tom Deyesso; mother Silvia Sorbara; brother Pat Sorbara; and sister Cathy Sullivan. Adriana will also be missed by her brother-in-law Mark Crosby and his fiancee Dawn McGonagle; sister-in-law Penny Crosby Mehl and her husband Kurt Mehl; brother-in-law Roger Crosby and his wife Jane Crosby; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.
Adriana is preceded in death by her father, Francesco A. Sorbara, father-in-law Theodore M. Crosby, mother-in-law Emily Louise Crosby, and brother-in-law Kevin M. Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cancer Research Institute on their website at www.cancerresearch.org/donate.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates or to share a remembrance in Adriana's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020