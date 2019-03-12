|
Agnes Arasimowicz Reynolds, 100, of Apopka, FL., passed away after a brief illness at home on March 7, 2019.
The wife of the late Eugene F. Reynolds, Sr., they were married nearly 53 years at the time of his death in 1992. "Ag", as she was known, was born in Pittsfield, MA, on November 13, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Josef F. and Kazimiera (nee Szymaszko) Arasimowicz, both of whom grew up in Poland. She grew up in " The Junction" in Pittsfield.
For many years she was a school bus driver for the Pittsfield school department which was the highlight of her life, she just loved "her kids". Gene and Ag moved to Florida in the 1970's.
She enjoyed spending time with family including many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Day (William) with whom she lived in Apopka and Janet Gerner (Robert) of Gainesville, Fl. Also by two sons, Michael A. Reynolds of Hudson, FL and David Reynolds of Bradenton, FL.
She was predeceased by two sons, Eugene, Jr. and Robert Charles Reynolds Lance Corporal USMC. She also outlived all of her siblings: Charles, Felix, Stella Messina, Frank, Mary Patryn, John and Anthony.
She leaves nine grandchildren: Christopher and Lori Reynolds; Aaron and Adam Day; Jason Gerner; Michael T. Reynolds; Eric and Ashton Reynolds; and ten great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. Following cremation, burial will follow at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019