Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-0142
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes T. Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes T. Burke Obituary
Agnes Theresa Burke, 75, of Dalton, MA, passed away June 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pittsfield on July 16, 1943, she was the daughter of Michael and Laurette Herrick Higgins. Agnes was a graduate of Dalton High School. She then went on to graduate from St. Luke's School of Nursing and also Berkshire Community College, School of Nursing.

She married the late Thomas Francis Burke on December 4, 1970 at St. Agnes Church. He predeceased her on January 28, 2006.

Mrs. Burke worked as a RN for many years, having worked for St. Luke's Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital, and Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility, where she retired in 2017, after 30 years of service there.

A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, working in her garden and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves behind three daughters, Catie A. Burke of Dalton, Laurie A. Blair and husband Matthew of Adams, and Anne L. Ferin and husband John of Hinsdale; four brothers, Robert Higgins and wife Sandy of Venice, FL, Michael Higgins and wife Sharon of Cheshire, Terrence Higgins of Allen, TX, and Lawrence Higgins and wife Robin of Plymouth, MA; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Burke. She also leaves many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, as well as her loving pets, Cam and Nelly.

She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Theresa Ann Burke in 2013, and sister, Nancy Flory in 2003.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Burke will be held, MONDAY, June 10, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Agnes Church, concelebrated by her nephew, Rev. Mark Burke and Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, SUNDAY, June 9, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, DALTON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Amyloidosis Foundation, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now