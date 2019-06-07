|
|
Agnes Theresa Burke, 75, of Dalton, MA, passed away June 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pittsfield on July 16, 1943, she was the daughter of Michael and Laurette Herrick Higgins. Agnes was a graduate of Dalton High School. She then went on to graduate from St. Luke's School of Nursing and also Berkshire Community College, School of Nursing.
She married the late Thomas Francis Burke on December 4, 1970 at St. Agnes Church. He predeceased her on January 28, 2006.
Mrs. Burke worked as a RN for many years, having worked for St. Luke's Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital, and Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility, where she retired in 2017, after 30 years of service there.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, working in her garden and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She leaves behind three daughters, Catie A. Burke of Dalton, Laurie A. Blair and husband Matthew of Adams, and Anne L. Ferin and husband John of Hinsdale; four brothers, Robert Higgins and wife Sandy of Venice, FL, Michael Higgins and wife Sharon of Cheshire, Terrence Higgins of Allen, TX, and Lawrence Higgins and wife Robin of Plymouth, MA; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Burke. She also leaves many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, as well as her loving pets, Cam and Nelly.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Theresa Ann Burke in 2013, and sister, Nancy Flory in 2003.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Burke will be held, MONDAY, June 10, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Agnes Church, concelebrated by her nephew, Rev. Mark Burke and Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, SUNDAY, June 9, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, DALTON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Amyloidosis Foundation, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 7, 2019