Dr. Alan Cutler, 67, longtime resident of 51 Brookside Drive in Pittsfield, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, surrounded by his family, following a long illness.
Born in Pittsfield on November 24th, 1952 to the late Maurice and Zelda Cohen Cutler, Alan grew up on Livingston Avenue during the midst of the baby boom era and the glory days of Pittsfield in the General Electric era. Alan excelled as a student at Dawes Elementary School, South Junior High School (now Herberg Middle School), and was a 1970 graduate of Pittsfield High School, where he graduated second in his class, earned a National Merit letter of commendation, and received the Jewish War Veterans award and Kelm Scholarship.
Continuing his education, Alan graduated cum laude from Williams College (where he was accepted early decision) in 1974 with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology, and was a 1979 graduate of the Henry Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University, earning a Doctorate in Dental Medicine.
Following a year working as a resident at Berkshire Medical Center, Alan opened his dental practice in July of 1980 on Henry Avenue in Pittsfield, where he began his career working with Dr. Arthur Levy. In 1985, Alan and Dr. Bruce Evenchik purchased the Federal House office building on 374 South Street in Pittsfield, which would be the home for his busy dental practice until his retirement in 2011 due to ill health. In his practice, Alan took great pride in devoting his work to ensuring that the underprivileged of our community received quality dental care.
On July 26th, 1987, Alan married his beloved wife, Ellen McKeever Cutler, in Pittsfield. Alan was deeply devoted to Ellen, and together they would raise three children and were tireless in ensuring that each child was raised happy and healthy with a good education and a passion for music. Alan was a constant fixture at his children's academic events, performances, sports events, and life milestones, always with a video camera in his hand to capture the moment forever.
Outside of work and family, Alan's passions included baseball and the Red Sox, the music of James Taylor, the Eagles, and Linda Ronstadt, trivia, reading, politics, barbecues with family and friends, holiday celebrations with his parents and children, vacations to Cape Cod, his deep interest in the Kennedy Assassination, and his love for spending his free time working on his yard.
Alan was a longtime member of Temple Anshe Amunim in Pittsfield, where he served on the Board of Trustees in the 1990's and was one of the first Bar Mitzvahs held in the Temple's current building on Broad Street on December 4, 1965, officiated by the late Rabbi Harold I. Salzmann.
Besides his wife, Alan leaves one daughter, Julie H. Cutler of Pittsfield; two sons, Joshua M. (Jessica) Cutler of Pittsfield and Zachary J. Cutler of Pittsfield; one newborn grandson, James T. Cutler of Pittsfield; a sister, Roslind (Neil) Kushner of Norwood; six nephews and six nieces; and his beloved cat, Andre. Alan's children and grandchildren will continue to keep his spirit alive by doing their own g'milut chasadim, acts of loving kindness.
Alan's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful professionals of the Berkshire Medical Center Central County Dialysis Center, where Alan received the most exemplary and compassionate care over the past 7 years.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Alan Cutler will be held on Sunday, March 8th at 1:00 PM at Temple Anshe Amunim, 26 Broad Street, Pittsfield, with Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch, Spiritual Leader. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery, Anshe Amunim section on Onota Street. A meal of consolation will be held at the family's home at 51 Brookside Drive immediately following the service, with a shiva minyan to be held at 5:00 PM. The family will also receive visitors at home on Monday March 9th and Tuesday March 10th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Anshe Amunim or to Friends of Renal Dialysis in care of the funeral home. FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm Street, Pittsfield, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020