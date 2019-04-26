|
Alan E. Zaccarini, 70, of Peabody, died Tuesday surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading following a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. He was the devoted husband of Suzanne (Sandler) Zaccarini with whom he shared over 42 years of marriage.
Born in Pittsfield, he was the son of the late Ernest and Mildred (Curtis) Zaccarini. He was raised and educated in Pittsfield and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, class of 1966. He has lived in Peabody for the past 37 years.
Following high school, Alan enlisted with the United States Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War for two years before his honorable discharge in 1970. After the war, he attended Franklin Institute and received his Electrician's license and later he received his Plumber's license as well.
Alan was journeyman licensed electrician, plumber and pipe fitter for General Electric who worked on Jet Engines for over 32 years before retiring.
Alan loved music, Nascar, the Boston Bruins, and playing baseball. While in high school, he played baseball on his school team. He also enjoyed playing the trumpet and was a member of a Drum and Bugle team who played throughout the state. His favorite endeavor was coaching baseball, he was "Coach Al" for over 26 years for the Challenger Baseball Team.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Michael "Mikey Z" Zaccarini of Peabody, his sister, Lynne DeMayo of Naples, FL, his niece, Kara Ottone of Great Barrington and by many other nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was predeceased by his daughter Adria Zaccarini.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. His Funeral Service will be on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Nazarene, 181 Dayton St, Danvers. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Lake St, Peabody. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019