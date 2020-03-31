|
Mr. Alan Stanley Labendz, 67, of Adams, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Adams on August 11, 1952, son of the late Stanley and Viola (Bush) Labendz. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams Memorial High School with the class of 1970. Mr. Labendz worked for many years as a welder for the former General Electric Co., Pittsfield until retiring in the early 1990's due to disability. He enjoyed the Boston Celtics, fishing for trout in local rivers and streams, taking "walks" on the bike trail and feeding the crows. He grew giant sunflowers every year and was particularly proud of their size. He was diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson's disease in his mid-30's and was an advocate for Parkinson's research and provided assistance for Parkinson's support groups online. He had also authored an essay for a collection of writings by Parkinson's patients published by the Parkinson's Creative Collective. He is survived by his children; Kerry Tinker and her husband Justin of New York, NY, Luke Labendz and his wife Nyci of Lanesborough, and Kate Labendz and her husband Mark Manning of Nevada City, CA; his six grandchildren, Niyana, Yom, Elias, Alex, Londyn and Usha; his sister Diane Geiger of Ocala, FL and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews of whom he was very fond. He was predeceased by his sister Linda M. Labendz who died in 2014. A memorial service will take place at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to NEADS World Class Service Dogs, P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541 or at www.neads.org. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020