Albert Arthur "Uncle Jack" Harvey Jr. 92, of North Adams, MA died Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in Clarksburg, MA on June 21, 1927 son of Albert Arthur Harvey and Malvina Exzila (Gelinas) Harvey. He attended Clarksburg schools and Drury High School.
Albert was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Army. He worked in the construction industry for many years until his retirement. Albert was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, country music, and four wheeling.
His wife was Martha Ione (Bryant) Harvey who died on December 27, 1982. They were married on August 14, 1954. He is survived by his sister, Mabel M. Sorel of Ludlow, MA and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by one sister and two brothers including Dorothy Arabia, Norman Harvey and Ernest Harvey. He was also predeceased by two stepdaughters including Patricia Mantello who died in 1965 and Francine LaFreniere who died in 1974. The family would like to give special thanks to the fabulous staff of Unit 3, Williamstown Commons for the wonderful care he was given. Also thank you to HospiceCare in the Berkshires and the staff of the Bennington VA Clinic.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for "Uncle Jack" Harvey will be Saturday August 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019