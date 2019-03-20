|
Albert Joseph Hebert, 88, of Harwich, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019.
Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Albert came to the United States at age seven with his parents and four siblings. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and lived there for 33 years - during which time he married his wife, MaryEllen, had five children, and began his career posting outdoor advertising boards with Maurice Callahan & Sons. 18 years later, his family moved to Lee, Massachusetts where Albert started his next career as the Occupational Education teacher at Pittsfield High School; he retired in 1996 after 27 rewarding years of teaching.
In 1999, he and MaryEllen retired to their happy place: Harwich, Massachusetts. They enjoyed a beautiful retirement by the sea together and Albert spent the next 20 years doing the things he loved most: fishing on the ocean, clamming on the shoreline, tending to his garden, tooling a new piece of woodwork, and reading his favorite books.
No matter what he did or where he lived, Albert will be overwhelmingly, warmly remembered for his kind heart, soft manner, and caring approach to everything he did and everyone he met. He was an amazing storyteller who gave the biggest and best hugs, left a lasting impression on those who knew him, and his biggest joys in life came from his family, whom he cared deeply for.
Albert's gentle and enduring legacy will be carried on by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ellen, as well as his five children (Sharon, Alan, Stephen, Sheila, and Shelly) and their spouses, ten grandchildren (Alan, Michael, Stephenie, Joshua, Alexandra, John, Elizabeth, William, Patrick, and Alison), and six great grandchildren (Harvest, Dakota, Savannah, Adalyn, Noah, and Andrew). Albert also leaves behind his brother Maurice, sister Anita, and other extended family members; he is predeceased by his dear granddaughter Emily, sister Cecile, and brother Louis.
Albert's remains will be placed at the Memorial Columbarium Wall at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Harwich. Family and friends are welcome to visit and find comfort in Albert's final, beautiful resting spot and are also invited to join a celebration of life picnic in Lee, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 20, 2019. For further details, please email [email protected]
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019