Mr. Albert Joseph Messina Jr., 71 of North Adams, MA died Saturday February 29, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Adams, MA on November 6, 1948 son of Albert Joseph Messina Sr. and Josephine Veronica (Vitro) Messina. He graduated from Drury High School. Al attended Berkshire Community College, North Adams State College and the Rhode Island School of Design.
He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War.
Al was last employed by Brilliant Graphics in Pittsfield. Prior to that, he owned and operated Tunnel City Printing in North Adams for almost 40 years. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia Diane (Crews) Messina whom he married on July 20, 2002; two daughters- Tracey Messina of Longmeadow, MA and Alyson McLean of Framingham, MA; one son- Christopher J. Messina of Australia and two stepchildren- Jennifer Felten of North Adams and Thomas Felten of Bluffton, SC. He also leaves nine grandchildren- Jacquelyn, Frankie, Avery, Gunnar, Isla, Charlie, Jasper, Xander, and Danielle; one sister- Patricia Ann Messina of Cheshire; one brother- David J. Messina of North Adams and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Albert Messina Jr. will be celebrated Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Thursday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020