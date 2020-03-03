|
|
Albert Michael Barbuto, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Springside Nursing Home in Pittsfield, MA.
Born in North Adams, Massachusetts, on April 7, 1928, he was the son of late Anthony Francis Barbuto and Celina (Perras) Barbuto. Prior to his stay at Springside, he resided in Dalton, MA for 23 years.
He was educated in North Adams schools and was a veteran serving in the US Army. Mr. Barbuto was employed by Sprague Electric Company until 1976. He then started his own business, A. Barbuto Design Company. His passion was flying, receiving his pilot's license at 16 years of age.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony "Sonny" Barbuto and Robert T. Barbuto and three sisters, Marie Dargie, Aurora Oliver and Thelma Kelley.
Mr. Barbuto is survived by his son, Albert M. Barbuto, Jr. and his companion, Marcia Moon, of North Adams; and two daughters, Trinity M. Barbuto of Lebanon, PA, and Laurie A. Economidy, and her husband, Randy Economidy, of The Villages, FL; his brother Russell Barbuto of North Adams and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing or service. He will be fondly remembered.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020