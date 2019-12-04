|
Albert "Captain O" Oleskiewicz, Jr., 74, husband of Sharon T. Oleskiewicz, of Danville, VA passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Born on November 28, 1945, he was a son of the late Albert Oleskiewicz, Sr. and Mary Banas Oleskiewicz.
Albert was a decorated veteran of the United States Army Special Forces, Green Beret and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 325 as well as the Special Forces Association in Asheboro, NC. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge.
Albert loved to work with his hands, as he was the Owner of Captain O's Small Engine Repair for many years. He received an Associate's Degree from Northeastern University and attended MIT.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Christopher A. Oleskiewicz, and wife, Jade Young OK Kong, and Lucian G. Oleskiewicz; one granddaughter, Kiera Oleskiewicz; a sister, Joan DiLego; nephew, Anthony "Tony" DiLego, and wife, Amy; niece, Lisa DiLego; and his dearest friend, Die Wei.
A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the Oleskiewicz family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019