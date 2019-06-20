|
|
Our father Albert S. Gebo, born on August 7th, 1941, passed away on June 5th, 2019 after a 15-year battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). He was the only son of Albert F. and Ethel Gebo, born and raised in Pittsfield, MA. He graduated from PHS, then went to technical school to become a welder. He married our mother Jennie Fields on Nov. 10th, 1962.
Al and Jennie moved to Connecticut where our dad worked for Pratt and Whitney and had their 3 children, Tamera, Tanya and John. Feeling the Berkshires was a wonderful place to raise their children, they decided to move back home and started working for Southern Berkshire Welding. Before retiring he started a business called Weekend Seat Chair Repair. Having finally found his "niche'" in life this amazing artist repaired and restored Shaker, Cane, Rush and Wicker chairs/furniture dating back to the 1850's.
Our dad enjoyed all sorts of sporting activities and his most defining moments were returning to speed skating in his late 60's and early 70's. He was able to train at Berkshire School and the Pittsfield Boys and Girls Club. Seven years into his battle with CLL he fulfilled a life-long dream and was able to skate on The Oval at Lake Placid.
Our father was incredibly proud of his children and 6 grandchildren; Jessica and Ashley LaCosse and Olivia, Malcolm, Maeve and Emma Wilber.
We would be remiss if we did not extend our deepest gratitude and thanks to Dr. Deleo and all of his staff at Berkshire Oncology and the Transfusion Center at Hillcrest for taking care of him for so long and thus allowing him to work and walk until 2 weeks before he passed away. Al's dear friends Fred and Norman not only helped him with chairs when he could not do it but were a wonderful source of conversation and fun both in and out of the shop. All the folks at Pops Diner, who helped him thru the wee hours of the morning when he could sleep no longer. Last but not least all the Critical Care staff at BMC who took such amazing care of our dad in the final days of his life.
SERVICES - We will have a private burial on Friday July 12th and a memorial service on Sat. July 13th, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Congregational Church in Sheffield, MA
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Pittsfield Boys and Girls Club through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 20, 2019