|
|
Ms. Alberta P. Mahoney, 93, of Lee, MA, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY, on August 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Felix and Mary Gray Mahoney, she graduated from Valley Stream High School in 1944.
Alberta worked as a secretary for the Champion International Paper Company for much of her career. After her retirement, she worked for Filene's at the Holyoke Mall for 18 dedicated years. She was a member of the Berkshire Benevolent Society for the Blind, and well as the Alumni Association for Valley Stream High School. Among many things, Alberta enjoyed knitting and traveling to see her family.
Alberta is survived by her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Pray and Evelyn Kane, as well as her brother, retired Capt. John W. Mahoney, of the United States Navy.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Alberta P. Mahoney will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, celebrated by the Rev. Peter Naranjo. Burial will be in the springtime at the North Becket Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 29, 2020