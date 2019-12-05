|
Alberta "Bertie" Stickles, of Pittsfield, MA passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Born in Philmont, NY, on September 10, 1929. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Ronald L. Stickles, and daughters, Leslie and Candace.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillian Snow, and siblings, Albert Snow, Jr., and Frances Boyle.
Bertie worked and retired from Bradlees Dept. Store where she made many friends.
For many years, she enjoyed antiquing, and attending many auctions and flea markets.
Her serenity in facing death and her consideration of those who had come to visit her, leave a lasting memory of peace and strength with her family.
In accordance with her wishes, funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019