Aldo R. Bruseghini
1926 - 2020
Aldo Renzo Bruseghini, 93 of Pittsfield, MA did Monday May 4, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 16, 1926 a son of Fiorenzo and Orsola (Marini) Bruseghini. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School with the class of 1944. Upon graduation, he entered the US Navy where he served from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946.

Aldo worked at the General Electric Co. for forty years until his retirement from the Power Transformer Division in 1986. He was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and now attended St. Charles Church. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century and GE Pensioners clubs. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Berkshire Hills Country Club. He also enjoyed bowling and was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan.

Survivors include his sister- Delia Canino of Pittsfield and nieces and nephews, including Donna Bruseghini, Linda Castine, Karen M. Canino, Bernard Bruseghini, James Canino Jr., and Dean J. Canino and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Remo Bruseghini.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A private funeral for Aldo Bruseghini will be held at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA. Burial will be St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made with checks payable to St. Charles Church in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
