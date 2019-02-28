|
|
Aldo Richard Cristofolini, 85, a longtime resident of Readsboro, VT passed into the loving arms of God on Tuesday February 26th,2019.
Aldo was born January 9, 1934 in the small mountain village, Vigo Cavedine, located in the Trentino Province in northern Italy. Life was difficult in northern Italy, having suffered through two world wars, his mother demanded that her husband take the three youngest children to the United States of America so they could make something of their lives. So in 1951, when Aldo was 17, he accompanied his father to the United States and joined other Italians in Readsboro, VT.
In the coming years, he would be joined by his younger brother, Mario, and their younger sister, Vittorina. Aldo worked various jobs when he first came to Vermont. Among them were at the Readsboro Chair Factory, clearing brush and trees to make way for power lines, and others here and there, finally landing a job at the Glassine paper mill in Monroe, MA, where he worked for over 30 years, until it's closing in the mid-1980's. After a two year stint cleaning Zayre's working nights, he got a job at G.S. Precision in Wilmington, VT and then later at their plant in Brattleboro, VT, which he was able to retire from at age 59 & 1/2. He spent the next quarter of a century enjoying time with his many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, golfing with the friends he made when he first came to the USA, tending his vegetable gardens year after year, and most importantly, spending time with his wife of 63 years.
Among his other interests and hobbies, he enjoyed deer hunting, picking wild, edible mushrooms, bowling, the Boston Red Sox, watching old black & white westerns, and The Masters and PGA tournaments. He was a devout, lifelong Catholic, and studied to enter the priesthood in Italy before coming to the United States. He was a member of the Trentina Society of Readsboro for more than 60 years. He was slow to begin stories of his childhood, but once he started, it was obvious that even though life in Italy was difficult, he reminisced on those days fondly.
Aldo leaves behind his beloved wife, Margie Ann of Readsboro , VT (married on February 11th, 1956); his sister, Vittorina (Vicky) Trudeau of Pownal, VT. Three sons, Martin (Shelley Conlon) Cristofolini, of Stamford, VT; Michael Cristofolini (Laini Sporbert) of North Adams, MA; James (Elizabeth) Cristofolini of Auburn, IN. Grandchildren include Ashley (Brandon) Gilvey, Lynsey Cristofolini, Katelyn (Ben) Raimer, Kelley (Jason) Wood, James (Angel Chaney) Cristofolini II, Elena (Stephen) Andorfer, Danielle Cristofolini, David Cristofolini, Rachael Cristofolini, and Emily Cristofolini. Great-grandchildren include Hadleigh, Michael, and Carson. He was predeceased by brothers Francesco, Enrico, Tullio, Lino, Bruno, and Mario.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Aldo Cristofolini will be celebrated Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro, VT followed by a reception at the church hall. Burial will be in the spring in Village Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim's Church or the Readsboro Volunteer Fire Dept. in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019