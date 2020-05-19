Aleksy "Alec" William Patryn, 97, formerly of 222 Grange Hall Road in Dalton, passed away May 16, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton.



Born in Adams, MA on April 20, 1923 to the late Leon and Sophie Jzyk Patryn, he attended North Adams Schools.



Mr. Patryn was a US Air Force Veteran, having served during World War II. He married the former Gloria June West on July 12, 194 at Holy Family Church in North Adams.



Alec worked as an assembler at General Electric for 42 years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century Club and the Pensioners Club at G.E. A communicant of St. Agnes Church in Dalton, he enjoyed woodworking, travelling, gardening and camping.



Mr. Patryn is survived by his wife, Gloria June Patryn of Dalton, MA; son, James W. Patryn and wife Debra of Southwick, MA; daughters, Cynthia L. Pistolese and husband John of Pawcatuck, CT, and Judith A. Callen and husband Paul Dubois of Derry, NH; four grandchildren, Julie Patryn McDonald and husband Thomas, Amy Patryn Kimble and husband Jordan, Alexandra Callen and Georgeanne Callen; and five great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Chester, John and Stanley Patryn; and sisters, Mildred Berger, Adella Battory and Jeanette Wade.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private with burial in Asheulot Cemtery in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Agnes Church in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.



