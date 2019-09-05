|
Small in stature but a giant among her family and friends, Aleva Benjamin Henderson, 92, passed away peacefully at Sunset Nursing Home, Lenox, MA, Wednesday, August 21.
Kansas born and Montana raised, she was the youngest of two daughters of Meda and Jack Benjamin who owned The Benjamin Stock Company, a traveling tent show of actors. Looking for a more traditional family life, they moved to Rapelje, Montana where Jack soon entered politics and was elected Sherriff of Stillwater County. They eventually moved to the state capital Helena where Aleva really got her love for politics.
In 1948 Aleva graduated from Montana State, Bozeman, with a BS in Dietetics where she met the love of her life, Bob Henderson. She was a Chi Omega; he a Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Bob went to work as an engineer for Westinghouse in Pittsburg at the same time, Aleva completed her rigorous training in dietetics. They married in Bozeman, MT October, 16 1949 and were moved by Westinghouse to Portland Oregon. Aleva gave birth to four of their five children in Portland.
Bob accepted a position in Engineering and Sales with ED Jones Division of Beloit Corporation in Dalton, MA and the Hendersons settled on Washington Mt. Road, Dalton, MA. Their 5th child was born in Pittsfield in 1961.
While raising five children, Aleva worked at the Berkshire Extension Service utilizing her dietetics degree. She began her philanthropic work in Portland but quickly picked it up in the Berkshires at Pittsfield's First Congregational Church where she organized the most humongous spaghetti dinners, taught Sunday School and eventually became its Superintendent. She would also become Director of the Dalton Community Center ski program at Bousquet. Thanks to Aleva, her entire family and many in the community are still avid skiers to this day.
Beloit Corp moved the Hendersons to Exton, PA, then to South Beloit, IL and finally back to the Berkshires in 1979. In each of these communities, Aleva worked as a registered dietitian at various nursing homes. When they returned to the Berkshires, they settled at 39 Main Street in Stockbridge where they remained until 2011 when they moved to independent living at Kimball Farms.
The years in Stockbridge were very industrious and endearing for Aleva. She continued her dietetics work at several nursing homes in the region. She was on the Stockbridge Planning Board, Board Chair of the Mass. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, served on the Boards for BILL now OLLI, the Stockbridge Golf Club, Lenox Club, Stockbridge Congregational Church and the Coolidge Hill Foundation. She was a member of AAUW and the Hospital Auxiliary.
While at Kimball Farms she participated on several committees and kept up her bridge game. She had a flair for entertaining and had a life lived with joy, passion and great love for her husband, family and community. She was a woman of grace who commanded a room with her conversational skills while making others feel appreciated, respected and special. Aleva will be missed and remembered by many.
She leaves behind her five children and eleven grand-kids. Husband Bob passed away October 16, 2017. Shelly (Ray Gabler) step-son Matthew; Jack, grandchildren - Sarabeth, JB (Sarah Robertson fiance also a Chi Omega) and James (Mother - Susan Clark); Chuck (Barb Bassette) grandchildren - Annie Aleva and Rori; Sheryl (Bob Scarano) granddaughter Eva; and Rob (predeceased Alison Carroll) grandchildren - Kane, Shannon, Jessica and Graeme.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to a . A memorial service is scheduled at the First Congregational Church of Stockbridge for Friday, November 29, 4 pm.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019